SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

