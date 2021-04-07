SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $621,405.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $37.02 or 0.00065905 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $621,405.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,943 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

