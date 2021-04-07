Sociall Market Cap Achieves $832,278.78 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Sociall has a market cap of $832,278.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00633812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

