Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,894.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,882 ($24.59), with a volume of 377092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,823 ($23.82).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,589 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,368.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

