SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $109.39 million and $2.36 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052291 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

