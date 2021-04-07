SOMESING One Day Trading Volume Reaches $383,431.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $383,431.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

