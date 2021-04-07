SOMESING Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $357,977.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

