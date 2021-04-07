SONM (SNM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, SONM has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and $5.33 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

