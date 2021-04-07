S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,847. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

