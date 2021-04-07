S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.42 and a 200 day moving average of $336.60. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.