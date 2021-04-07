S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $364.59. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.