SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $109.84 million and $5.63 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,963,111,559 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

