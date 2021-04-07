SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

