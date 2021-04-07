SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,984 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

