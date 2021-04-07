SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $91.70 and a 52 week high of $156.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

