SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

