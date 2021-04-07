SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,148. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $265.51 and a one year high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

