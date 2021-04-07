Spectiv 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

