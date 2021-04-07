Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.