Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00313821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026152 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

