Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00307032 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

