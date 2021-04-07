Spectris plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectris’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

