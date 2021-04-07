Spendcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $105.04 million and $1.13 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

