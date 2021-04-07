Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $1,123,626.72 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,390. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

