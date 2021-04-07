Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $812,243.85 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Tully also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $138.79. 1,378,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,390. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.06.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.