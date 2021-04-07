Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30.14 ($0.39). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 29.85 ($0.39), with a volume of 740,739 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £56.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.30.

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

