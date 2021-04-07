Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 149,834 shares.The stock last traded at $40.72 and had previously closed at $40.52.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

