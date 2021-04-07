Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $23,013,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

Shares of Square stock traded up $8.62 on Wednesday, reaching $245.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,876,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

