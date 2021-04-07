Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,048 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.
- On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.
- On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.
Shares of SQ traded up $8.62 on Wednesday, reaching $245.12. 16,876,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,754,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 389.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.63. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $283.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.10.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.