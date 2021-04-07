Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,048 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.

Shares of SQ traded up $8.62 on Wednesday, reaching $245.12. 16,876,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,754,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 389.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.63. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

