Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Investment analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Shares of SQ traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 530,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,026. Square has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.01, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock valued at $267,975,830. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

