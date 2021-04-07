Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

NYSE:SQ traded up $10.27 on Wednesday, hitting $246.77. 381,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,026. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 390.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

