Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 12,494 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

