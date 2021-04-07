Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.