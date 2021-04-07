Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,812 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

