Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESE opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.76 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

