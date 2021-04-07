Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,921 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 195.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

