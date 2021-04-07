Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,639 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 219.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,958,200 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCVL opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

