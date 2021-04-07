Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.