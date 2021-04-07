Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.02 Million in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,006,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

