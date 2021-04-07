Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 29,830 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 298.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,476. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.