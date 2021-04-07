Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,411 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Brink’s by 36.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

