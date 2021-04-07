Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 105,254 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

