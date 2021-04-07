Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 8,332 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

WTS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

