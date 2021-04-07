SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $399.70

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 392.40 ($5.13), with a volume of 1240702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.90 ($5.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.24).

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

