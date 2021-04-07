SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.50

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

SSPPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

