St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $426.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 12164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.44).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.08. The company has a market cap of £935.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

