StableUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.