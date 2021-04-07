Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $98.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00070203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00264087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.00757636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,471.08 or 1.00364578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,569,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

