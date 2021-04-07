Staker (STR) Trading Up 156.4% This Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Staker has a market capitalization of $15,477.67 and approximately $23.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Staker has traded up 156.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

