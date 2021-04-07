Stakinglab Hits Market Cap of $2,057.50 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,057.50 and $51.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

